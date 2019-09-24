Tesla Hopes to Expand its Business in Eastern Europe

CEO of Tesla Inc. Elon Musk said he plans to expand the business in Eastern Europe in early 2020, DPA reported.

In a tweet, Musk said he hopes Tesla will open Slovakia, Croatia, Serbia and most of Eastern Europe during the early part of next year.

“Finally, we will do Nikola Tesla proud by having his cars in his countries of origin!”, Musk tweeted, considering the Serbian-American scientist who created the revolutionary AC power system, BTA reported. .

In July, Musk said he would provide more superchargers to Ukraine. In April, Musk and the US Securities and Exchange Commission agreed on how Tesla's boss could use Twitter. According to him, Musk cannot unilaterally disseminate any information that may affect Tesla's shares.

In the second quarter of 2019, Tesla produced over 87,000 cars and delivered nearly 95,200 cars.