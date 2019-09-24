167 Bulgarians - Victims of Labor Exploitation in France

Crime | September 24, 2019, Tuesday // 11:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 167 Bulgarians - Victims of Labor Exploitation in France www.pixabay.com

Three Bulgarians and one Frenchman were detained in the French city of Lyon after police officers busted a labor exploitation network.

167 Bulgarians, victims of modern-day slavery, have been hired to harvest grapes for four producers in Burgundy. Simultaneously with the operation of the French police, searches and interrogations were carried out also in Bulgaria, in the presence of investigators from the country, local media reported.

The workers were hired through a legally operating employment agency in Bulgaria. They were promised EUR 60 per day, with transport and housing costs covered. However, Bulgarians were accommodated in camping, with food costs deducted from their salaries.

After the end of the contracts, most of the workers didn’t have enough money to return to their homes. The investigation began in late 2018, when seasonal workers complained about the poor working conditions after returning to Bulgaria. More than 80 investigators, including Europol officials, have worked to find the operation network.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, Bulgarians, victims, labor exploitation, investigation, Europol
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria