Eight Babies Were Killed in a Hospital Fire

Eight babies were killed in a fire in a maternity ward at a hospital in eastern Algeria.

The fire broke out about 4:00 am this morning at a hospital in the city of El Oued Souf about 500 km southeast of the capital Algeria. The firefighters rescued 11 babies and 107 patients and 28 staff, according to Fire ChiefCaptain Nassim Bernaoui

“Unfortunately we regret the deaths of eight babies, some from burns and others from smoke inhalation.”, he told AFP