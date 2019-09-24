Moscow Ratifies the Paris Climate Agreement
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Russia's decision to ratify the Paris Climate Agreement, describing it as remarkable news.
Earlier, it became known that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev had signed a cabinet resolution to accept the Paris Climate Agreement.
"I should be pleased to hear that today we have received good news about the ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement by Russia. This is great news. A few months ago this was not expected, it proves that things are moving forward," Macron said during the the UN Climate Summit.
The Paris Climate Agreement, the first global climate agreement signed in December 2015, sets out a global action plan to curb global warming. The agreement does not imply the abandonment of fossil fuels and the limitation of carbon emissions. However, all countries need to take action to reduce emissions, refurbish them and adapt to climate change.
