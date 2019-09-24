Maya Manolova Presented Her Management Program to Sofia

Maya Manolova presented her program as а candidate for mayor to run the capital.

The document contains 23 measures developed in five pillars that solve various problems of the city. Ideas include the digitization of 90% of the services offered by the municipality, the introduction of referendums and public procurement on a blockchain platform, three new subway routes, a day nursery and a kindergarten for each child, and stopping rebuilding.



Maya Manolova - Mayoral candidate: I will be personally responsible for all these measures for the whole program. In order to make our capital together not just a city of economic opportunities, a political and cultural center, to make it a modern European capital, a clean city, a green city a respectable city, a city without periphery, a city of youth, a city of energy and development prospects.