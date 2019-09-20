BDZ Provides Nearly 8,000 Extra Seats For the Holiday Weekend

BDZ - Passenger Transport EOOD will provide nearly 8,000 additional seats on trains over the weekend on the occasion of Bulgaria's Independence Day.

For this purpose, the composition of some trains traveling on the main routes in the country will be increased with additional wagons. In this way, the national railway undertaking seeks to ensure that its customers are able to move around conveniently during the weekends.

From September 20 to September 23 inclusive with additional wagons, some trains will travel on the following routes:

· Sofia-Varna-Sofia;

· Sofia-Burgas-Sofia;

· Sofia-Ruse-Sofia;

· Sofia-Plovdiv-Sofia;

· Sofia-Svilengrad-Sofia;

· Sofia-Gorna Oryahovitsa-Sofia;

· Sofia-Lom-Sofia;

· Sofia-Vidin-Sofia;

· Sofia-Kyustendil-Sofia;

· September-Dobrinishte-September;

· Varna-Plovdiv-Varna.

BDZ - Passenger Transport Ltd. reminds its customers that when purchasing tickets for return and departure, they can benefit from a 10% to 30% reduction from the regular ticket price depending on the different commercial offers of the company.

