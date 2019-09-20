Rosen Zhelyazkov Discusses Mobility Package with EU Ministers in Brussels

EU Transport Ministers Council meets in Brussels today. Bulgarian Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov discusses with his colleagues the Mobility Package and the possible further actions of Bulgaria. The battle for reform in the Mobility Package has not been lost. This was announced by the Executive Director of the Union of International Carriers Yordan Arabadzhiev on BNT.



According to him, yesterday's vote in the Transport Committee of the European Parliament only outlines the framework for new negotiations.

Carriers continue to insist that some of the texts in the package are inapplicable and unbalanced.

Jordan Arabadzhiev - Executive Director of the Union of International Carriers: I have a lot of work to do next week, a lot of meetings. In these meetings, we must try to convince our colleagues from all the institutions that what is being proposed is not really balanced. And in this direction, we expect that we will come up with some acceptable texts.