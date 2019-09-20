Ministry of Interior: Migration Pressure in the Region is Increasing

Politics » DEFENSE | September 20, 2019, Friday // 16:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ministry of Interior: Migration Pressure in the Region is Increasing

,,In just a day, 440 people crossed the Turkish-Greek border illegally'', Interior Minister Mladen Marinov said.


Migration pressure in the region is increasing, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov said during parliamentary scrutiny on Friday. According to the Interior Ministry, only by 11 o'clock today, 440 people crossed the Turkish-Greek border illegally and were captured.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov also commented on this, adding that our country continues bilateral negotiations both in the region and at the level of the European Union.

Bulgaria insists on receiving more funding from Brussels to protect its national borders in the next budgetary period. The reason - our country is an external border of the European Union.

The new community budget is expected to be adopted next year.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Boyko Borissov, Mladen Marinov, border, increasing, illegal migrants
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria