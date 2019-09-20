Christine Lagarde: Global Growth Is "Fragile" and "Threatened"
Former head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, warned that global growth is "fragile" and "threatened," and that politicians must work to reduce people's vulnerabilities.
Lagarde, who is expected to take over the leadership of the European Central Bank later this year, said that issues such as trade relations, Brexit, technological threats "man-made problems that can be tackled by man,."
She called on politicians to work together to "try to reduce instability and ... resolve uncertainty."
Lagarde also said that central bankers need to "stick to the facts and economic data" in order to be "predictable".
