MEPs to Meet For Mobility Package

The Transport Committee in the European Parliament votes on the Mobility Package. On the Bulgarian side, there is a proposal to withdraw the controversial package from the work of this European Parliament.

MEP Andrey Novakov urges British MPs to abstain from voting because of the upcoming Brexit.

The Mobility Package has angered the carriers in our country because they consider them to be disadvantaged by a large part of their clauses.

They demonstrated their dissatisfaction with protests in Brussels and Strasbourg in a previous vote in April.