Interpol drops Red Notice for Zhelyaz Andreev

Officially, the red bulletin on the search for Zhelyaz Andreev from Interpol has been dropped. He announced this at a briefing at the Council of Ministers.

Andreev was an employee at an American call center in Bulgaria. He was investigated by the United States and detained briefly on suspicion of violating the arms embargo on Syria. In his words, this is the best news for him in a long time.

Zhelyaz Andreev: Once again, I would like to thank my girlfriend, who has been with me since the beginning of this problem, my family and friends, the state institutions, Mr. Tsatsarov, for the efforts he has made, Mr. Borissov, to all the ministers who stood behind me, and showed that this is another case in which the state can protect its citizens.

After meeting with Zhelez Andreev in his Facebook profile, Prime Minister Borissov thanked all Bulgarian institutions for helping Zhelyaz and other young people not be detained and extradited to the United States.