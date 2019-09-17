The European Parliament Backed Christine Lagarde as ECB chief

World » EU | September 17, 2019, Tuesday // 14:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The European Parliament Backed Christine Lagarde as ECB chief

The European Parliament has voted Christine Lagarde's nomination as President of the European Central Bank.


Lawmakers voted 394 in favour, 206 against and with 49 abstentions in the parliament’s plenary in Strasbourg.

The approval of Lagarde's nomination is uncertain, as the final decision on her appointment is taken by the European Council.

Christine Lagarde is due to succeed the current chairman, Mario Draghi, on November 1st.

Until recently, Lagarde was the head of the International Monetary Fund, headed by another woman, Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: christine lagarde, ECB. Mario Draghi, Kristalina Georgieva
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria