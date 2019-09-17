France Evacuates 900 Migrants from a Camp near the English Channel

French police have evacuated at least 900 migrants from a sports hall and a tent camp near the English Channel, due to security and hygiene issues, BTA reported.

A spokesman for the Nor Department said that there is an unspecified number of children and their families among the migrants whose evacuation from the city of Grand St. began today. According to local media, many of these people are Iraqi Kurds.

Earlier this month, a French court issued an evacuation order for migrants to prevent violence and human trafficking in the area. A spokesman said migrants were taken to temporary asylums and were allowed to apply for asylum.

Human rights groups have warned that evacuations do not stop migrants from returning to the area. Migrants fleeing from poverty and conflict have long been gathering in cities along the French coast, hoping to cross the English Channel and reach the UK.