Actor Brad Pitt received a compliment from the Space. It is referring to his role in the movie “Ad Astra”, in which he plays the role of an astronaut. In it, Pitt embarks on a risky mission to seek out his father, whose experiment threatens the solar system.

The actor contacted the International Space Station (ISS) at the NASA Control Center in Houston for a 20-minute interview with US astronaut Nick Hague, according to BTA news agencies.

The actor asked Hague if his incarnation in the role and recreating the conditions of weightlessness were convincing. "They're very good," the astronaut assured. Pitt also asked Hague who was controls the jam box on the ISS, and whether astronauts were observing the recent failed attempt to land the Indian Vikram launch. The astronauts take turns. With three Americans, two Russians and an Italian on board, the music has an “international flair,” Hague explained.

Before signing off, Pitt said, "Nick, last question, and I need to call on your expertise. Who was more believable, Clooney or Pitt?" The question was in reference to Pitt's performance in "Ad Astra" versus Clooney's performance in “Gravity” The question elicited audible laughter from both Hague and the NASA ground team coordinating the call.

"You were, absolutely," Hague said, Space.com reported.