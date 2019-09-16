Thousands Attended the Gay Parade in Belgrade

A strong message of tolerance was also the participation of Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.


Thousands participated in the annual gay parade in Belgrade's Serbian capital. A strong message of tolerance was also the involvement of Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who does not hide that she is homosexual.

Before the parade began, dozens of protesters wearing crosses and Orthodox symbols gathered to condemn the gay parade. Five of them have been detained, but no more incidents have occurred.

