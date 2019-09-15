Osama bin Laden's Son, Hamza Bin Laden, Was Killed in a US Special Operation

Osama bin Laden's son was killed in a US special operation. This was announced by President Donald Trump after last month the United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that Hamza bin Laden, known as the "Prince of Jihad," is dead.

"Hamza Bin Laden, the high-ranking al-Qaeda member and son of Osama Bin Laden, was killed in a United States counter-terrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region," Mr Trump said in a brief statement issued by the White House.

"The loss of Hamza Bin Laden not only deprives al-Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group."

In August, a number of US media reported, citing intelligence sources, that the young bin Laden had been killed in the last two years during an operation involving the United States.

According to Trump, Hamza bin Laden has played an important role in the terrorist structure and has prepared new attacks against the US interests. It is estimated that 15 of Osama bin Laden's 20 children and the son of his third wife, Hamza, are about 30 years old. He is considered the current leader of the group, the US State Department announced, announcing a $ 1 million reward for his head in February 2019. AFP notes that the award was probably announced after his death.