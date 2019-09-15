Explosion at a Dobrich Gas Station Killed a Woman, Another is in a Hospital

Woman killed in gas station explosion in Dobrich. Another woman was injured. The incident happened around 8 pm last night at the exit of Varna. According to preliminary data, a gas cylinder of a car exploded during charging. The blasted car is almost completely destroyed. There were two women in it - a mother and a daughter, bTV reports.

The injured women were taken to an emergency ward in Dobrich. The adult, at 67, was in the back seat. According to the emergency chief at the hospital, she died. The woman suffered multiple injuries and doctors did not manage to save her. The other victim was placed in the neurosurgery unit without a life-threatening condition. She has a head injury. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.