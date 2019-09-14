Wildfire Raging near Kazanlak, 500 Decares of Pine Forest is Burning
Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 14, 2019, Saturday // 09:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Forest fire is burning in the village of Gorno Cherkovishte near Kazanlak. Several fire engines are traveling to the place of the fire, reports BNT.
The fire started from dry grasses, but because of the strong winds, it has spread to a pine forest.
At the moment the wind is bringing it to the village of Srednogorovo. Five firefighting teams are combatting the flames. The mayor of the village has convened volunteers to help. Forestry employees are also on the site to assist in the firefighting.
- » Mostly Sunny Today, with Maximum Temperatures between 27C and 32C
- » Strong Earthquake near Ankara This Morning
- » By the end of 2020, the First Hydrogen Refueling Stations Should Be Operational in Bulgaria
- » Nearly 900 Asteroids Are Potentially Dangerous to the Earth Over the Next 100 Years
- » Record Storms in Spain - Deaths Have Been Reported
- » The Dolphins in the English Channel Are Poisoned