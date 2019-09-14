Wildfire Raging near Kazanlak, 500 Decares of Pine Forest is Burning

Forest fire is burning in the village of Gorno Cherkovishte near Kazanlak. Several fire engines are traveling to the place of the fire, reports BNT.

The fire started from dry grasses, but because of the strong winds, it has spread to a pine forest.

At the moment the wind is bringing it to the village of Srednogorovo. Five firefighting teams are combatting the flames. The mayor of the village has convened volunteers to help. Forestry employees are also on the site to assist in the firefighting.