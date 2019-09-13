The IMF Executive Board Will Hold an Interview with Kristalina Georgieva

The IMF Executive Board Will Hold an Interview with Kristalina Georgieva

The IMF Executive Board will hold an interview with Kristalina Georgieva, BTA reports. It is scheduled for next week.

World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva is the only candidate for IMF director.

Further information will be provided.

