The Dolphins in the English Channel Are Poisoned

Scientists detect high levels of chemicals and mercury in the Dolphins inhabiting the English Channel. This is shown in a report published in the journal Scientific Reports and cited by BGNES.

The study was conducted by scientists from the University of Liège. The study analyzed the content of persistent organic pollutants and mercury in the skin and the blubber of the Tursiops truncatus species off the coast of Normandy. Biopsy samples were taken of 82 dolphins, in particular 79 subcutaneous adipose tissue samples and 69 skin samples.

Most organochlorine pollutants were banned in developed countries in the 1970s and 1980s, but still remain in the environment. In particular, such lipophilic contaminants accumulate in animal fat. A high content of polychlorinated biphenyls, which are persistent organic pollutants, has been reported in the subcutaneous fat layer of dolphins. Mercury was found in all samples taken. It is noted that the chemical content of the individuals analyzed is one of the highest in cetaceans.