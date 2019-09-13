An Informal Meeting of EU Finance Ministers Begins in Helsinki

Bulgaria: An Informal Meeting of EU Finance Ministers Begins in Helsinki

Strengthening climate change measures, hybrid threats and the resilience of the financial market structure are all topics that finance ministers will comment on.

Brussels will also host Turkey-EU talks.

Ankara's EU accession negotiations, financial cooperation, including pre-accession funds, are expected to be discussed. Migration, security and defense are also part of the delegates' agenda.

