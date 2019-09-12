The Early Start of School Classes Affects the Psyche of Children

Chronic lack of sleep due to the early start of classes affects the psyche of adolescents, reported BTA.

Scientists from the University of Washington found that students go to bed later, not because of the prolonged use of smartphones and various gadgets, but because of their sexual maturation, which was accompanied by a change in the biological clock.

The study involved two groups of teenagers in US schools, with 94 students starting at 7.50am, while 84 of their coevals at 8.45am. Those whose classes began later, slept 34 minutes longer a day, were more alert and fresh, and their school performance was 5% higher. Their gaps in training have been reduced.

Specialists believe that if the classes start a little bit later, will bring more benefits to the students.