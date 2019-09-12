Michael Schumacher Has Come Out of Coma
Michael Schumacher has come out of a coma. The Formula One legend was admitted to a hospital in Paris where he has undergone stem-cell medication.
The nurse who looks after the seven-time champion has confirmed that he is conscious, but so far no further information is available, Parisian newspaper reported. Schumacher has not appeared in public since he suffered a serious skiing accident 5 years ago.
According to his relatives, he can neither walk nor communicate. The 50-year-old German is the most successful Formula One pilot with 7 titles and 91 wins in the series.
