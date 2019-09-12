At Least 2,500 People are Missing after the Hurricane Dorian
At least 2,500 people are missing after the devastating Hurricane Dorian. So far, the confirmed death toll is 50 people.
Tens of thousands of people remain in need of aid.
Dorian equalled the highest winds ever recorded for a hurricane at landfall when it struck the Abaco Islands.
Dorian crossed the islands about a week ago, but the damage will still be calculated. They are estimated to be worth at least $ 3 billion.
Dorian hit the Bahamas as a fifth degree hurricane, with winds reaching 298 km / h. At least 15,000 people were left homeless after the natural disaster.
