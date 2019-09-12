At Least 2,500 People are Missing after the Hurricane Dorian

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 12, 2019, Thursday // 07:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: At Least 2,500 People are Missing after the Hurricane Dorian

At least 2,500 people are missing after the devastating Hurricane Dorian. So far, the confirmed death toll is 50 people.

Tens of thousands of people remain in need of aid.

Dorian equalled the highest winds ever recorded for a hurricane at landfall when it struck the Abaco Islands.

Dorian crossed the islands about a week ago, but the damage will still be calculated. They are estimated to be worth at least $ 3 billion.

Dorian hit the Bahamas as a fifth degree hurricane, with winds reaching 298 km / h. At least 15,000 people were left homeless after the natural disaster. 

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: aid, missing, death toll, hurricane, Bahamas, Dorian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria