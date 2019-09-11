National Protest of the Healthcare Professionals

Bulgaria: National Protest of the Healthcare Professionals

They will protest in front of the National Assembly later today. 

This is the sixth protest since early March, in which nurses, lab technicians, rehabilitators and paramedics across the country are demanding higher wages and better working conditions. They will be supported by police and pharmacists.

In a statement, the Trade Union Federation of Interior Ministry officials said that the low pay for night work for medical professionals, police officers and firefighters was humiliating, and that is why the security sector staff supported the protest.

In turn, pharmacists are demanding financial support from the state for pharmacies in remote and depopulated regions of the country to meet the new requirements.

