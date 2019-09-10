Michael Schumacher Was Admitted to a Hospital in Paris

Former Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher has been admitted to Hôpital Européen Georges-Pompidou in Paris for "secret treatment", according to Reuters. This is the third time the former racer has been admitted to a hospital. He was transported from Switzerland. He is being treated by Professor Philippe Menasché, a renowned 69-year-old cardiac surgeon who pioneered stem cell therapy for heart failure. In 2014, he performed the first cardiac transplant of an embryo.

Schumacher, who turned 50 on January 3, has not been seen in public since the serious incident he suffered in 2013 while skiing in the French Alps. Since September 2014, Schumacher has been recovering in his villa, located on the shores of Lake Geneva in Switzerland, according to FOCUS News Agency.

