Bulgaria: Over 1400 Victims of the Extremely Hot Summer in France

Extremely hot weather in June and July killed 1 435 people in France, a spokesman for the French health ministry said.

Most of the victims are elderly, but there are some who have lost their lives at work. According to the ministry, because of preventive measures, the death toll was significantly lower than in 2003. At that time, the death toll was nearly 15,000.

In the hottest days of July and August in Paris and the surrounding area, classes were canceled, cool rooms were set up - air-conditioned rooms in popular places.

The parks worked part-time. Absolute temperature records were recorded in Paris - 46 degrees in June and just over 42 in July.

Especially hot was the summer in Spain, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Germany.

