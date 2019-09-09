Over 1400 Victims of the Extremely Hot Summer in France
Extremely hot weather in June and July killed 1 435 people in France, a spokesman for the French health ministry said.
Most of the victims are elderly, but there are some who have lost their lives at work. According to the ministry, because of preventive measures, the death toll was significantly lower than in 2003. At that time, the death toll was nearly 15,000.
In the hottest days of July and August in Paris and the surrounding area, classes were canceled, cool rooms were set up - air-conditioned rooms in popular places.
The parks worked part-time. Absolute temperature records were recorded in Paris - 46 degrees in June and just over 42 in July.
Especially hot was the summer in Spain, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Germany.
- » Yesterday Was the International Literacy Day, nearly 1 Billion People in the World Can't Read and Write
- » Free Sofia School Fest on Sept 15
- » 8 New Kindergartens are being Built in Sofia
- » Teachers, Participating in the 'Motivated Teachers' Program Will Receive BGN 500 Increase in Their Salaries
- » An Online Platform Helps Bulgarian Students to Find Internships
- » Bulgaria Will Host the 31st Edition of the European Union Contest for Young Scientists 2019