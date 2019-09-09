British Airways Pilots Launched a 48-Hour Strike

Pilots of British Airlines launched a 48-hour strike. They demand higher wages and better working conditions. The protest has canceled 1,600 carrier flights, with an estimated 280,000 passengers affected.

British Airways invites their customers if their flight is canceled not to travel to the airport, but to discuss alternative routes with airline staff over the telephone or via the Internet.

According to experts, this may be the largest strike in British Airways history. The company offered pilots an 11.5% increase over the next three years, but they did not receive it.

The next protest is scheduled for late September.

