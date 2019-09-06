Google and YouTube Fined for Collecting Data from Children Under 13
American authorities has fined Google and YouTube for collecting data from children without their parents' consent.
The YouTube music platform is owned by Google. The punishment was imposed by the Federal Trade and Prosecutor's Office of New York.
The fine is for violating the privacy law of online services and sites targeting children 13 years of age - their data can only be collected with the consent of the parents.
The penalty imposed is a record for such cases - $ 170 million.
