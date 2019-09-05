Rumen Radev's Veto Will Be Discussed Today

Bulgaria: Rumen Radev's Veto Will Be Discussed Today

The veto of President Rumen Radev, with which he returned the Law on Military Intelligence for a new examination, comes to the plenary today, BGNES reported.

The Head of State does not agree with the changes that allow a civilian to head the Military Information Service as an alternative to the requirement to be a military member until now. This does not correspond to the position occupied by the service as an integral part of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, Radev believes.

According to the president, the head of the service should have the necessary expertise, expressed in specific knowledge and professional experience, to ensure the fulfilment of its main tasks, not only in obtaining intelligence, but also in the information needed for the defense of the country and for the protection of the national security against external threats and risks.

During the plenary session, Deputy Ombudsman Diana Kovacheva will be sworn in as a temporary Ombudsman after Maya Manolova's resignation.

