Huawei Accused the US of Cyberattacks and Threats against Its Employees

Chinese technology giant Huawei has accused US authorities of trying to force its employees to gather information about the company and break into its information systems, the Associated Press reported.

The company, which has been accused by Washington of threatening the national security, said that top US officials used "unscrupulous measures" to disrupt its business.

Huawei Technologies faces a possible ban on access to US technology, which it said will have a negative impact on smartphone sales.

The company did not provide evidence in support of its allegations and its spokesman announced it could not provide further details, BTA reported.

A Huawei press release states that FBI agents have pressured Huawei employees to gather information about the company. US authorities have launched cyber-attacks against the Chinese tech giant, according to a communique, but there is no indication if they were successful.