Over 700,000 People Need Emergency Assistance in the Bahamas

www.pixabay.com

700,000 people need emergency assistance in the Bahamas. According to the UN, many of them lack shelter, water and food, NOVA TV reported.

Hurricane Dorian lingered over the Bahamas for more than a day. Abaco Islands suffered the most damage, where rescue crews described the complete destruction of entire settlements.

The US Coast Guard has begun providing assistance with ships and helicopters. The death of 20 people has been confirmed so far, but the prime minister said the death toll will increase. Dozens of islanders have written on social networks that their relatives and loved ones are missing.

