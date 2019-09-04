Enhanced Road Safety Measures for the Upcoming Holidays

Society | September 4, 2019, Wednesday // 13:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Enhanced Road Safety Measures for the Upcoming Holidays www.pixabay.com

Enhanced road safety measures for upcoming holidays. Nearly 150 mobile, 25 stationary and 30 tripod cameras will monitor speed compliance.

Hundreds of thousands people are expected to take the country's roads starting tomorrow and Friday, which is a day off. Border police have secured more teams and are promising to work quickly in order to prevent big queues.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: traffic, speed control, Border Police
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria