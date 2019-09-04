Enhanced Road Safety Measures for the Upcoming Holidays
Enhanced road safety measures for upcoming holidays. Nearly 150 mobile, 25 stationary and 30 tripod cameras will monitor speed compliance.
Hundreds of thousands people are expected to take the country's roads starting tomorrow and Friday, which is a day off. Border police have secured more teams and are promising to work quickly in order to prevent big queues.
