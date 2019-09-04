Two Planes Collided at Sheremetyevo Airport

Aeroflot and Royal Flight planes collided at at Moscow-Sheremetyevo airport, according to BGNES. There are no casualties, all passengers have already been evacuated. Aeroflot is prepared a backup flight.

“Two planes collided at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport today. They are owned by Aeroflot and Royal Flight”, eTurboNews reported.

“A total of 229 people had to be evacuated from an Aeroflot Airbus A330-343 after the plane’s wing was hit by a charter aircraft at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow.”, Mirror reported. 

The Royal Flight plane was empty, with no passengers abroad.

It is reported that one of the planes was supposed to land in Beijing

According to an emergency services representative in the region, the aircraft suffered minor damage as a result of the collision.

