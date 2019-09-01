Between 30 and 50 Percent Cheaper Holidays in Greece from Today

Bulgaria: Between 30 and 50 Percent Cheaper Holidays in Greece from Today www.pixabay.com

Tourist services in Greece have become cheaper since September 1st, BNR reports. This coincides with the expectations of Greek resorts for a large number of guests from Bulgaria.

Nearby and familiar destinations are once again leading the choice of Bulgarians, travel agencies say. The islands of Thassos and Samothrace, as well as Halkidiki, have been conquered by Bulgarians and Romanians, local media commented.

From today, in most places the prices are lower by 30%, and there are hotels with a 50% discount.

Increased compared to last year, are bookings on the islands of Santorini, Rhodes, Corfu and Crete. The Bulgarians are among the tourists who often book at the last moment and their interest cannot be predicted, the tour operators comment.

The Greek Ministry of Health has obliged hoteliers to inform the tourists ​​about the risk of West Nile fever in several languages.

There are 10 deaths cases so far in the country.

Mosquito repellents are recommended.

