4.7 Magnitude Earthquake on the Richter Scale Registered in Bosnia and Herzegovina
August 30, 2019, Friday

An earthquake with a 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale has been registered in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The earthquake occurred at 15:01 local time with an epicentre 6 km north of Mramor and 89 km north of the capital Sarajevo, 10 km deep, according to the European Seismological Centre.
There are no data on casualties and material damage. Residents of the city of Mramor and the surrounding area commented that the earthquake was strongly felt for about 10 seconds.
