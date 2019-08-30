NIMH: Extreme Fire Danger Level for 18 Bulgarian Regions

An extreme fire danger rating is in place for parts of 18 Bulgarian regions, said the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
The warning applies to parts of the regions of Sofia, Sofia - city, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Ruse, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Yambol, Haskovo, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil and Pernik. The extreme danger level indicates potential of intense fires that spread fast and involve tree crowns.
A warning for very high fire danger is in place for other parts of the same areas, as well as for other regions. This level of danger indicates potential of intense fires with partial or full involvement of tree crowns.

