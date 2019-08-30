Donald Trump Created a US Space Command

Donald Trump has officially announced the creation of a US space command. The new structure targets military operations in the Earth orbit.

“Now, those who wish to harm the Unites States, who seek to challenge us in the ultimate high ground of space. It’s going to be a whole different ballgame," said Trump. "Our adversaries are weaponising earth’s orbits with new technology targeting American satellites that are critical to both battlefield operations and our way of life at home.”, Al Jazeera reported.

The aim of SpaceCom's purpose is to protect American interests in space - including the hundreds of satellites used for communications and surveillance.

At the ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, Trump also presented Commander-in-Chief of the Air Force, Gen. John W. Raymond.