Donald Trump Created a US Space Command

World | August 30, 2019, Friday // 11:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Donald Trump Created a US Space Command www.pixabay.com

Donald Trump has officially announced the creation of a US space command. The new structure targets military operations in the Earth orbit.

“Now, those who wish to harm the Unites States, who seek to challenge us in the ultimate high ground of space. It’s going to be a whole different ballgame," said Trump. "Our adversaries are weaponising earth’s orbits with new technology targeting American satellites that are critical to both battlefield operations and our way of life at home.”, Al Jazeera reported.

The aim of SpaceCom's purpose is to protect American interests in space - including the hundreds of satellites used for communications and surveillance.

At the ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, Trump also presented Commander-in-Chief of the Air Force, Gen. John W. Raymond.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, space command, SpaceCom
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria