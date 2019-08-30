The Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers Ends Today
Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | August 30, 2019, Friday // 08:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The informal EU foreign ministers' meeting in Helsinki ends in today.
The agenda of the first diplomats includes a discussion on the Arctic and a working session with the countries of the Western Balkans and Turkey on regional cooperation.
The protests in Hong Kong are also expected to be discussed today.
The meeting, at which Bulgaria was represented by Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, was dominated by talks on issues in the Middle East and Iran's nuclear program.
- » Where is the Мost Еxpensive Мeat in the European Union?
- » 25 EU Member States Have Proposed Their Own Commissioners
- » MFA: Due to Transport Strikes in Spain, There May be Difficulties with the Transport
- » Bulgarian PM Borisov: We Suggest to Have a Cybersecurity Department in the European Commission
- » Fitch Agency: Bulgaria Could Adopt the Euro in 2023
- » Politico: Bulgaria Wants ''Agriculture'' Department in the New European Commission