Bulgaria: The Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers Ends Today

The informal EU foreign ministers' meeting in Helsinki ends in today.

The agenda of the first diplomats includes a discussion on the Arctic and a working session with the countries of the Western Balkans and Turkey on regional cooperation.

The protests in Hong Kong are also expected to be discussed today.

The meeting, at which Bulgaria was represented by Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, was dominated by talks on issues in the Middle East and Iran's nuclear program.

