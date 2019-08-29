Intense Traffic is Expected at Kapitan Andreevo and Kalotina Border Checkpoints

Warning for particularly intense traffic at the border crossing points "Captain Andreevo" and "Kalotina" from today until September 8.

The reason is the transit of Turkish citizens living long term in Western Europe.

Border police are taking steps to avoid huge queues, but recommend travelers use alternative routes - at the Malko Turnovo and Lesovo border points at the border with Turkey and through Vrushka Chuka and Strezimirovci - the one with Serbia.

