Ursula von der Leyen Arrives in Bulgaria

The newly elected President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is visiting Bulgaria.

 

In Sofia, she will meet with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. The visit is part of the consultations that Ursula von der Leyen  holds with EU Member States leaders before the full membership of the new European Commission is presented.

According to the plan, it should start working on November 1.

Bulgaria has nominated EU Commissioner Maria Gabriel as its representative. After a series of speculations on what kind of portfolio our country would ask, Prime Minister Borissov specified that Bulgaria wants to receive a ''Cybersecurity'' department.

