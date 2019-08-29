Ursula von der Leyen Arrives in Bulgaria
The newly elected President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is visiting Bulgaria.
In Sofia, she will meet with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. The visit is part of the consultations that Ursula von der Leyen holds with EU Member States leaders before the full membership of the new European Commission is presented.
According to the plan, it should start working on November 1.
Bulgaria has nominated EU Commissioner Maria Gabriel as its representative. After a series of speculations on what kind of portfolio our country would ask, Prime Minister Borissov specified that Bulgaria wants to receive a ''Cybersecurity'' department.
- » Bulgaria and Palestine to Cooperate in the Field of Culture and Education
- » Ursula von der Leyen Will be on a Working Visit in Sofia Tomorrow
- » What Did Bulgarian PM Borisov and his British Counterpart Boris Johnson Talk About?
- » French President Calls for a New Global Economic Order
- » G7 Discusses Russia's Return
- » Ekaterina Zaharieva Will be on a Working Visit to Romania