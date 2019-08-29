More than 1 Million People Have Signed a Petition against Johnson's Plan to Dissolve the Parliament

Sharp reactions triggered Boris Johnson's decision to suspend the parliament. An online petition has already garnered over one million and 100,000 signatures against this move by the prime minister.

100,000 signatures are needed to spark the debate in parliament.

Thousands protested in London and other major cities.

Boris Johnson has asked Queen Elizabeth II to cancel parliamentary sessions from early September to mid-October. This limits the ability of MPs to oppose Brexit without a deal.

