The US Will Build New Barriers Along the Border with Mexico
The Pentagon has approved the construction of an additional 32 km of fences, roads and lighting along the border with Mexico, Politico reports.
Earlier, it was reported that a California court ruled that $ 2.5 million of the Department of Defense's budget could not be used to build a wall, as the administration wanted.
The construction of additional facilities was made possible by the lower than expected contract costs. As a result, 32 km of fence will be build in Arizona and California.
The construction of walls and fences along the border was one of President Donald Trump's major election promises. In early 2019, several federal agencies remained closed for more than a month because of disagreements between the head of state and Congress over funding for border security.
