EU Defense Ministers Gather in Helsinki

Politics | August 28, 2019, Wednesday // 10:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: EU Defense Ministers Gather in Helsinki

The EU Defense Ministers will hold an informal meeting in Helsinki today and tomorrow.

The role of new technologies and artificial intelligence in European defense will be key topics during the talks in the Finnish capital.

Ministers will discuss the impact of climate change on security and defense, and later, together with EU foreign ministers, will discuss maritime security and hybrid threats.

The meeting will be chaired by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Federica Mogherini.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Federica Mogherini, defense, Helsinki, EU
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria