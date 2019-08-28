EU Defense Ministers Gather in Helsinki
August 28, 2019
The EU Defense Ministers will hold an informal meeting in Helsinki today and tomorrow.
The role of new technologies and artificial intelligence in European defense will be key topics during the talks in the Finnish capital.
Ministers will discuss the impact of climate change on security and defense, and later, together with EU foreign ministers, will discuss maritime security and hybrid threats.
The meeting will be chaired by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Federica Mogherini.
