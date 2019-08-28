Most of the Passengers in the Busses Don't Wear Seat Belts

Society | August 28, 2019, Wednesday // 09:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Most of the Passengers in the Busses Don't Wear Seat Belts www.pixabay.com

Following the tragedy near Svoge, parliament obliged all buses to be fitted with belts.

"The penalties for non-compliance are big. If the passenger rides without a seat belt, the bus driver will have to pay a fine of BGN 1,500 and the carrier company - BGN 3,000, ” Petar Zahariev, of the National Association of Bus Carriers, said for NOVA TV.

An inspection made by a NOVA team found that most of the people on the bus arriving at Lom didn’t wear seat belts.

"Belts shouldn’t be worn. The other day, a woman couldn't dig herself out. However, I always tell them to put them, but they don't listen, ” the bus driver explained.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bus, seat belts, National Association of Bus Carriers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria