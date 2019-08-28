Most of the Passengers in the Busses Don't Wear Seat Belts

Following the tragedy near Svoge, parliament obliged all buses to be fitted with belts.

"The penalties for non-compliance are big. If the passenger rides without a seat belt, the bus driver will have to pay a fine of BGN 1,500 and the carrier company - BGN 3,000, ” Petar Zahariev, of the National Association of Bus Carriers, said for NOVA TV.

An inspection made by a NOVA team found that most of the people on the bus arriving at Lom didn’t wear seat belts.

"Belts shouldn’t be worn. The other day, a woman couldn't dig herself out. However, I always tell them to put them, but they don't listen, ” the bus driver explained.