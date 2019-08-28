Colombian Police Officers Found over 300 kg of Marijuana in a Coffin
Crime | August 28, 2019, Wednesday // 08:36| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Police in Colombia found 300 kg of marijuana in a coffin. The police officers were surprised when they found the drug during a routine inspection of a car in the northern Columbia department of Santander.
The driver of the hearse was detained. Years ago, Colombia was one of the marijuana growing centres before drug cartels turned to cocaine production.
- » A Young Bulgarian Was Slaughtered in front of a Tavern on Rhodes Island
- » No Trace of the Two Moldovans who Escaped from a Bulgarian Jail Saturday
- » Human Trafficking Investigation in Greece, 2 Bulgarians Are Suspected
- » NASA is Investigating the First Crime Committed in Space
- » The Escaped Prisoners from the Prison in Stara Zagora are Moldovan Citizens
- » The Recent Fake Bomb Alerts Turned out to Be Part of an International Action