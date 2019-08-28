Colombian Police Officers Found over 300 kg of Marijuana in a Coffin

Police in Colombia found 300 kg of marijuana in a coffin. The police officers were surprised when they found the drug during a routine inspection of a car in the northern Columbia department of Santander.

The driver of the hearse was detained. Years ago, Colombia was one of the marijuana growing centres before drug cartels turned to cocaine production.

