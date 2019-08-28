Nike Met Young Tennis Players with their Idols

The Nike sportswear brand's YouTube channel has released a series of videos in which young girls send touching letters to their favourite athletes. United by a common passion - tennis - Vanessa, Zoe, Madison, Catherine and Keiko share what they have learned from their idols and how much they recognize themselves in the end and even meet in person.

It is also part of the "Sports Changes Everything" campaign launched in early July to help make the sport a habit for more children and adults.

The videos feature Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys, as well as world number one women's tennis Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams. The videos were released the day before the “Queens of the Future” tournament, in which the five tennis players will face off against New Yorkers in friendly play by September 8, wearing Nike's new collection of clothing.