The Legendary Orient Express Train Stops at the Station in Bulgarian City of Ruse (VIDEO)

The legendary Orient Express train, which runs from Paris to Istanbul, stopped in the early afternoon at the Ruse Central Railway Station, BTA reports. The train was scheduled to arrive at 12:45 but was 45 minutes late.

Many residents of Ruse - mostly parents with children - came to see and take pictures of the luxury train described by Agatha Christie. Among them was Todorka Stefanova, who works at the locomotive depot in Ruse. The woman explained that she was here because of her two grandchildren who only saw the train in pictures.

"Once a year the train passes through Ruse and is worth seeing," Stefanova said. Sergei Nikolov and his 10-year-old son, who were also on the platform, said they liked the train a lot.

"I've only heard of it. I decided to bring my son to see him too," the man said. The composition, which consists of 15 wagons, houses 91 tourists from 12 countries. Most are Americans - 48, followed by 17 people from the UK.

There are four passengers from Australia, the Netherlands, and France. Three are from Canada, two from Japan, Indonesia, Belgium, Switzerland and Finland, and one from Poland. A staff of about fifty people - mainly Italians and French - takes care of the passengers' comfort.



Ignacio, who is part of the staff, explained that feeling like traveling with Orient Express is like going back in history. "Everything is authentic - the place where we work, the clothes we are wearing," explained the young man, who is originally from Sardinia, Italy.

The price for a one-way ticket varies with an average amount of about 8000 euros. The food at the train restaurant is varied. Part of today's lunch menu included green beans salad with capers and balsamic vinegar, turbot fillet and saffron sauce, steamed broccoli with almonds, and dessert with lemon cream with blueberries sprinkled with hazelnuts and almonds.

At the Ruse station, the composition was filled with water and the next stop is Varna. The train should arrive in Istanbul tomorrow.