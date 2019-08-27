Where is the Мost Еxpensive Мeat in the European Union?

In the European Union, meat is the most expensive to sell in Austria, according to Eurostat price data published in the Member States in 2018.

At a price index of 100 for the European Union, Austria ranks first with an index of 146. Second place is Luxembourg (142), France (131) and Belgium (126).

The prices of meat are lowest in Poland and Romania (63 each), followed by Bulgaria (64) and Lithuania (71).

The statistics include beef, veal, pork, lamb, mutton, goat, chicken, delicacies and more.

