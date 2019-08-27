Where is the Мost Еxpensive Мeat in the European Union?
Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | August 27, 2019, Tuesday // 15:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
In the European Union, meat is the most expensive to sell in Austria, according to Eurostat price data published in the Member States in 2018.
At a price index of 100 for the European Union, Austria ranks first with an index of 146. Second place is Luxembourg (142), France (131) and Belgium (126).
The prices of meat are lowest in Poland and Romania (63 each), followed by Bulgaria (64) and Lithuania (71).
The statistics include beef, veal, pork, lamb, mutton, goat, chicken, delicacies and more.
- » 25 EU Member States Have Proposed Their Own Commissioners
- » MFA: Due to Transport Strikes in Spain, There May be Difficulties with the Transport
- » Bulgarian PM Borisov: We Suggest to Have a Cybersecurity Department in the European Commission
- » Fitch Agency: Bulgaria Could Adopt the Euro in 2023
- » Politico: Bulgaria Wants ''Agriculture'' Department in the New European Commission
- » Kristalina Georgieva's Chances to Head the IMF are Increasing