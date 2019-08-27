Human Trafficking Investigation in Greece, 2 Bulgarians Are Suspected
The Greek police is investigating two suspected traffickers in the after a severe crash left six dead. The two suspects are Bulgarians.
16 people boarded a jeep that crashed in Turkey's border town of Evros while traveling to Alexandroupoli. Six were killed and the other 10 were injured
Everyone in the vehicle was male, most migrants from Pakistan and Egypt.
Hundreds of thousands use Greece as a starting destination for other European countries, escaping violence and poverty in the Middle East and beyond.
Their numbers have dropped significantly since 2016, when the European Union signed a deal with Turkey to bring back migrants and keep other migrants on its territory.
